New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.10 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,914 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.