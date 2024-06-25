NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 1,744,062 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after buying an additional 1,168,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,000,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

