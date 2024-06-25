NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:NXRT opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $980.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 123.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

