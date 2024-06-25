NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.