Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Shares Up 0.7%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.59. 144,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 204,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Nitori Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

About Nitori

(Get Free Report)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.