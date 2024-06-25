Niza Global Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $567,515.54 and approximately $1.17 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00232431 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,248,857.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

