Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

