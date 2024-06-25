Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Trading Down 0.2%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 9,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Trust stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Free Report ) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

