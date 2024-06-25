Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.24

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.24 and traded as high as C$23.80. Northland Power shares last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 631,131 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

