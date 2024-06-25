Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $506.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NOC stock opened at $430.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.