Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 184 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,063.89 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,068.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $971.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

