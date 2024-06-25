Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 200 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $393.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.28 and a 200-day moving average of $384.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

