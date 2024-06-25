Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $110,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

