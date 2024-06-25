Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $113,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

