Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $71,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

