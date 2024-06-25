Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $83,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $227,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $238,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,349,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

STLD opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

