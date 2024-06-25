Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $98,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,884,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 65,426.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473,033 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 34.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $681.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

