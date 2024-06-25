Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,346.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,609 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.