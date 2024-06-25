Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 165,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $588,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $5,982,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $211,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.