Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

