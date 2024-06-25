Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 48 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,191.01 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,463.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,762.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.