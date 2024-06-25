Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 260,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

