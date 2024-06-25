Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 416.4% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.