Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 416.4% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.