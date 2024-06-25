Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

