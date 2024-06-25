Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.