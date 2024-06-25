Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.