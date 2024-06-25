Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.92

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.92 and traded as high as $33.73. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 25,363 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

