Notcoin (NOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $334.99 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Notcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $334.99 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Notcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,032,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,701,032,458 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,032,458.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01447396 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $410,970,549.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.