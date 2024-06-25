Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 42,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 132,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,625,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.