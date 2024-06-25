Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

NVO stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 1,267,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,427. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $656.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

