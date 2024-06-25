NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.31.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVA. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVA

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Price Performance

In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00. Also, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,095,062 shares of company stock worth $76,217,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.84. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.