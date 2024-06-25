Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.51. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.