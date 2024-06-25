Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OXY opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

