Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $65,055,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

