Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

