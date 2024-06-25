Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Financial Review

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okta and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $2.26 billion 6.57 -$355.00 million ($1.67) -52.90 BigCommerce $309.39 million 1.86 -$64.67 million ($0.64) -11.66

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 19 12 0 2.39 BigCommerce 1 6 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Okta and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Okta presently has a consensus price target of $104.48, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 29.02%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -11.69% -3.81% -2.50% BigCommerce -15.39% -109.97% -6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Okta has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Okta beats BigCommerce on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services. It serves stores in various sizes, product categories, and purchase types, such as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

