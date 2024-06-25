OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Trading Down 3.2%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 5,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of OKYO Pharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKYO

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.