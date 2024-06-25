Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONB. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

ONB stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

