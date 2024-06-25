Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $100.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,810 shares of company stock worth $3,670,683. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

