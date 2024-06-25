Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

