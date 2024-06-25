Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

