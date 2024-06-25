Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 45,331 shares.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 15.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.47 million during the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.