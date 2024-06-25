Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 198081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 42.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.