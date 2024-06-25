PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Volume Reaches $47,590.42

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $47,590.42 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

