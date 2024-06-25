Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 14,248,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,393,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Specifically, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.