Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Panther Securities alerts:

Panther Securities Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LON PNS opened at GBX 300 ($3.81) on Tuesday. Panther Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £52.32 million, a P/E ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.02.

Panther Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.