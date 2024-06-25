Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Panther Securities Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of LON PNS opened at GBX 300 ($3.81) on Tuesday. Panther Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £52.32 million, a P/E ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.02.
Panther Securities Company Profile
