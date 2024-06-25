Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,697 shares of company stock worth $11,975,615. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

