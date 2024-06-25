Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,240 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.