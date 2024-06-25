Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $81.45. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parsons shares last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 40,232 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Parsons by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

