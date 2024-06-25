&Partners Acquires New Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

&Partners bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.