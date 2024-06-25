&Partners Makes New $113,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

&Partners bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Haleon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,769,000 after acquiring an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 218,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Haleon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,455,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after buying an additional 101,562 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

